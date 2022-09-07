DCI hunts for thugs linked to spate of robberies in Nyeri

Detectives in Kieni East, Nyeri County have launched a manhunt for two thugs who attacked a woman before taking off with her mobile phones, handbag and other valuables.

During the incident reported Tuesday morning, two thugs on a motorbike accosted the 46-year-old woman who had parked her vehicle by the roadside along the Chaka-State lodge road, waiting for her pastor.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) the victim was on her way to the house of one of the church members for a prayer meeting when the duo struck, wielding metallic bars.

The thugs ransacked her vehicle for valuables before taking off with her mobile phones and handbag towards Chaka market.

The area Chief George King’ori, reported the incident to Chaka Police before leading police officers to the scene of the incident.

The sleuths have since launched a manhunt for the thugs believed to be responsible for the increase in robberies between Chaka and Naro Moru towns.

