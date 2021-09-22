DCI impound marijuana, chang’aa in vehicle ferrying nuns

A vehicle loaded with a consignment of cannabis sativa was Tuesday night impounded by detectives as it made its way into the city.

The marijuana that was carefully concealed in 13 bales was recovered from a vehicle that was en route from Malaba with four occupants.

Three of the passengers were Catholic missionaries from the Benedictine Sisters.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the nuns were not connected to the consignment since they had boarded the vehicle as passengers and were headed to a convent in Karen.

Detectives from the DCI Langata division had earlier flagged down the vehicle along the southern bypass, but the driver failed to stop prompting a high-speed chase.

After the detectives caught up with the vehicle, the driver jumped from the vehicle as they approached Kabage area and disappeared into the darkness.

It is after a search was conducted that the consignment and three jerrycans containing 35 litres of locally distilled Chang’aa brew were recovered.

The sisters who were at pains to distance themselves from the drugs explained to the detectives that they had earlier boarded the vehicle at Malaba on the Kenya-Uganda border, paid their fare and the driver was just about to drop them off in Karen when the detectives flagged down the vehicle.