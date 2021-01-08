DCI intensifies investigations into murder of five family members

The Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti says detectives are still to get to the bottom of the brutal murder of four family members in Kiambu County.

According to Kinoti his team is about to establish the suspects who took part in the heinous act.

Three days after the discovery of four bodies of a family killed in cold blood in Kagongo Village in Kiambu County, detectives from the directorate of criminal investigations are cracking their heads to resolve the murder that has left locals in shock.

Sources within the DCI indicate that the homicide detectives spent more than five hours at the crime scene to explore possible leads to the motive of the killings.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Detectives believe the absence of any form of forced entry into the compound of the family shows the killers were well known to the family whose bodies were found lying inside their home.

The Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti spoke during an inspection tour at Kiambaa DCI office which is expected to bring service closer to the people of Kiambaa.