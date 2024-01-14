DCI investigating death of intern medic at Nakuru hospital

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nakuru is investigating the mysterious death of an intern doctor at the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital.

According to a statement issued by Nakuru County Executive Member for Health Services, Roselyn Mungai, the medic’s body was discovered in the trenches outside the hospital’s maternity wing at about 7:00 a.m. on Sunday.

She said the body, which was later moved to the hospital morgue by the police, had no physical injuries, adding that his personal items were also intact.

She said the deceased was identified as one of the medical officer interns who had been serving in the hospital since August 2023.