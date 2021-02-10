DCI investigating the murder of 43-year-old woman in Laikipia

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have launched investigations into the heinous murder of a 43-year-old woman in Hotline Village of Ngobit, Laikipia County.

“Her lifeless body was found at the bedroom floor, lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut on the neck,” said the DCI.

According to the detectives who visited the scene, a bloodstained knife was found next to the deceased, who resided next to Hotline Pub where she has been working as a bar attendant.

“Detectives probing into the case are working towards establishing the motive behind the killing, while capitalizing on all possible leads,” added DCI boss George Kinoti.

Elsewhere, police in Athi River are trying to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of a middle-aged man and a woman whose decomposing bodies were found in a house in Sabaki area of Mavoko Sub-County, Machakos.

According to Mlolongo Assistant County Commissioner Dennis Ongaga, police were alerted of the incident by suspicious residents.

“Once the house was opened, the police found the decomposing bodies of a young man and that of the lady. The man’s body was dangling on a rope from the roof while that of the lady lay on the floor with a chain tightly bound round the neck”.

The administrator added that police took the two bodies to the nearby Shalom hospital mortuary, as the investigations into the mystery commenced.

He also revealed the police were in the process of identifying the victims, since they had recently rented the ill-fated premises and apparently were not known to their neighbours.