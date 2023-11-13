DCI, IPOA partner to mark National Tree Planting Day

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) together with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) joined the rest of the nation in marking the National Tree Planting Day.

Deputy Director DCI Mr Ireri Kamwende, led the DCI team, while IPOA boss Madam Anne Makori drove in her delegation in the move that will restore the bare covers of Karura Forest.

Encouraging the participants to brave the light showers of rain and carry on with the remarkable exercise, Ms Makori lauded the government’s effort in mitigating climate change, noting that the initiative was securing a hopeful future.

On his part, Mr Kamwende reiterated that the planting of such trees as avocado, luguards, jamum trees, kei apple and oyster nuts would provide food mainly for the hundreds of monkeys at Karura Forest, significantly reducing their tour to DCI offices in search for food.

DCI officers serving in its devolved offices countrywide also joined locals in the crucial exercise.

A similar exercise went on at the National Criminal Investigations Academy (NCIA) in South C, where Kingdom Bank staff partnered with the institution to mark the national event.

The Commandant NCIA Ms Gatiria Mboroki led staffers and the neighbourhood in the event that also created a platform for the institution to highlight its mandate as a premier academy that offers a variety of security trainings to both government and private institutions.