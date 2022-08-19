DCI Kinoti meets Archbishop Anyolo for prayer session

The Director General of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, was this Friday morning invited for prayers by the Archbishop of Nairobi’s Catholic Archdiocese, Philip Anyolo, at his city vicarage.

The two were joined by Archbishop Anthony Muheria of the Nyeri Archdiocese and Bishop Salesius Mugambi, of the Catholic diocese of Meru for the morning prayer session.

After the spiritual session, the men of God shared a prayer with Kinoti and encouraged him to share it with his fellow officers.

“We stand here before You, Holy Spirit, as we gather together in Your name. With You alone to guide us, make Yourself at home in our hearts; Teach us the way we must go and how we are to pursue it. We are weak and sinful; do not let us promote disorder. Do not let ignorance lead us down the wrong path nor partially influence our actions. Let us find in You our unity so we may journey together to eternal life and not stray from the way of truth and what is right. All this we ask of You, who are at work in every place and time, in the communion of the Father and the Son, forever and ever Amen.”