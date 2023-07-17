DCI launches investigations into fake adverts targeting job seekers

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has cautioned the public to be aware of a series of fraud cases where fake job advertisements are being circulated through various social media platforms.

In a statement issued on Monday, the DCI revealed that Serious Crimes Unit is investigating fake job advertisements purporting that the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) is hiring personnel for various vacant positions.

“The DCI Serious Crimes Unit is investigating a series of fraud cases where fake job advertisements are being circulated through various social media platforms purporting that the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) is hiring personnel for various vacant positions.”

The DCI further noted that unsuspecting job seekers are being duped to forward their applications to an illegitimate email account by a set deadline.

It added that after obtaining applicants personal details, a well-organized ring of fraudsters purporting to be NACADA Human Resource personnel engage individual applicants, guiding them through a process of making payments of not less than 1, 350 shillings before blocking further communication.

The DCI said so far several arrests have been made even as numerous complaints continue streaming in the sleuths.

The DCI is now appealing to anyone who might have fallen victim of the trick to report to DCI Headquarters Serious Crimes Unit along Kiambu road.