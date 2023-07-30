DCI launches probe into suspected fraud in Nairobi County government

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into a suspected case of money laundering in the Nairobi County Government.

In a letter addressed to the County Secretary, the DCI said the county government is alleged to have fraudulently made payments to nine companies for services not rendered.

The DCI requested several documents to facilitate the probe.

“Kindly but urgently furnish us with the budget approvals for the items that were supplied by the above companies and requisitions by the user departments relating to all the above companies,” DCI said.

The county government is also required to provide tender documents including but not limited to tender invitation, preparations and submissions, opening and evaluation, and tender committee minutes.

Further, the DCI asked to be furnished with award of contracts including contract preparations, deliveries made and inspections thereof including documentation accounting for any receipt of goods as well as records of LPO’s issued and all payment vouchers made to the implicated companies.

“In addition to provision of the above quoted documents, we further request you to assign officers who have knowledge of the various processes listed above to assist us with information on their roles and also record statements to that effect,” DCI stated.