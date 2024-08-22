DCI offers ‘significant cash reward’ for information on fugitive Collins Jumaisi

Khalusha was set to face murder charges before he escaped from Gigiri Police Station alongside 12 others.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is appealing for public assistance in locating Kware murder suspect Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, who escaped from police custody on Monday, August 20.

Khalusha was set to face murder charges before he escaped from Gigiri Police Station alongside 12 other Eritrean nationals who were being held for immigration violations.

The DCI is now offering a significant cash reward to anyone with credible information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest.

“A significant cash reward will be provided to anyone with credible information leading to the suspect’s arrest. The suspect is from Shiru Sub-location, Shaviringa Location, Hamisi Sub- County in Vihiga County,” said the DCI.

The DCI has also provided hotlines for anonymous tips on the whereabouts of the escapee; 0800722203 or the police hotlines 999, 911, and 112, or report to any police station across the country.

Acting Inspector General of Police, Gilbert Masengeli, described the escape as an “inside job” and assured that the police officers involved will be brought to book.

The DCI is currently detaining five police officers from Gigiri Police Station implicated in the incident as probe into the matter continues.

The officers include CPL Ronald Babo, PC Evans Kipkirui, PC Mollent Achieng, PC Zachary Nyabuto, and PC Gerald Mutuku.

Last month, Khalusha confessed to killing 42 women and disposing of their bodies at the Kware dumpsite.