DCI officers arrest Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto

Kapenguria Member of Parliament Samuel Moroto was on Sunday evening arrested while visiting families evicted from a controversial settlement scheme along West Pokot and Trans-Nzoia border.

Moroto had visited 500 affected families camping at Katikomor market and Katikomor primary school when he was arrested by DCI officers from Endebess Sub County.

The legislator had visited the families together with journalists and human rights defenders and spent part of the day accessing the plight of the evicted families when the officers bounced on him.

The DCI officers claimed that Moroto they are arresting him following a warrant of arrest dating back to 2017 over unclear charges.

After the arrest, the MP was driven to Endebess police station then to Kitale Police station where he spent the night and expected to be taken to court to charges related to incitement.

Speaking to the press at the scheme, affected residents led by Wilfred Ogutu said they have been living in the land for more than 25 years.

They claimed that they were allocated five acres of land each by the Agricultural Development Cooperation (ADC) in 1994 and 1997.

More than 500 families are been rendered homeless after destruction of their homes and property during the eviction under heavy security presence.

In a private and tight operation security officer including Kenya Police, GSU,Astu and provincial administration led eviction of the residents from more than 300 hectares of land in the area.

The residents said they have lost property worth millions and wondered why there was no eviction notice prior to the heinous act by the government

Police officers overseeing the eviction operations barred media and human rights activists who visited the area to ascertain legality of the matter.

This follows a long protracted land dispute between squatters who were allocated the land by Agricultural development authority ADC.

Angry residents have now accused the government of using force to evict them from their land despite having several court orders to bar any eviction.

The homeless residents have now raised concerns that top government officials from Trans Nzoia were forcing them out of their allotted portions of land with the aim of resettling other people.

Last week, Interior CS Fred Matiangi visited Trans Nzoia County and warned government officers colluding with tycoons to frustrate efforts to resettle squatters in the County.

He said the government is committed to solving all land disputes that have affected Trans Nzoia County development for many years.