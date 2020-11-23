DCI on alert amid online flooding of lewd images of minors

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is warning individuals sharing and posting indecent pictures of minors on online platforms of dire consequences.

While cautioning about the risks, the DCI says that legal action will be taken against people sharing inappropriate pictures of underage children.

“It is unfortunate that such individuals are doing so not only in contravention of the law, but also ignoring the negative impact of their actions to the lives of the said minors. We wish to remind those circulating such photos and/or videos that such acts are punishable by law,” read a statement from the DCI.

The development comes after 44 school going children were arrested on Sunday alongside their host in Nairobi’s Mountain View Estate and various brands of alcohol and bhang seized in the raid.

“The attention of the DCI has been drawn to inappropriate photos and videos of minors being circulated on social media alleged to have been shot by a group of minors who had attended a house party,” said the DCI on its twitter page.

Anyone found guilty of an offence of child pornography and upon conviction will be liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than six years or to a fine of not less than five hundred thousand shillings or both.

Subsequent conviction will attract imprisonment to a term of not less than seven years without the option of a fine.

The DCI has requested parents to take keen interest in their children’s activities at home and monitor their use of social media networks now that they are at home due to Covid-19 pandemic.