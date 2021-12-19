DCI on the hunt for duo captured vandalizing SGR transformers

Sleuths from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) are looking for two thugs who were captured on Saturday night on CCTV, vandalizing Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) transformers.

Police say the two armed with spanners were vandalizing a key power supply unit in Makindu, when a signal was received by detectives manning the SGR system remotely.

” A contingent of officers based at Makindu and Emali police stations was dispatched to arrest the thugs, who immediately dashed to nearby thickets on noticing the beaming lights of a fast approaching police land cruiser,” said DCI

“Unbeknownst to the thugs, the transformers fitted with a round-the-clock surveillance system had already sent their images to our command centre. As detectives profile the suspects to suffer the consequences of their actions, we wish to inform the public that the railway is a critical national infrastructure under 24/7 surveillance,” added the DCI.

They said vandalizing or tampering its property attracts charges related to Economic Sabotage and Terrorism.