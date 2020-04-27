DCI disowns poster of a doctor on social media

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has disowned a poster in circulation on social media that the agency is looking for a doctor whose photograph appears on the poster.
DCI said on twitter said that the poster in circulation states that detectives are looking for the a doctor for alleged defilement of a minor was false and ill intended.
A sheet of OB extract allegedly issued at Parklands Police Station bears information not captured in the Occurrence Book as per the said OB number, & the issuing officer is unknown to the Officer Commanding Station (OCS).
Legal measures to be taken against the perpetrator(s).
DCI noted that detectives are investigating the source and motive of the said information warning that legal action will be taken against the perpetrators.