DCI raises red flag on cartel luring high school girls for parties

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is investigating an online cartel that is luring high school girls from their homes for partying orgies that last for days.

This after a number of worried parents from Nairobi’s Kayole and Komarock areas reported that their daughters were missing for days.

The DCI’s Child Protection Unit detectives have already rescued three girls suspected to be among the ones reported missing and efforts are in place to trace and rescue the remaining girls.

“As the investigations go on, we wish to issue a stern warning to individuals taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic to prey on school girls who are at home, especially through the social media networks, that their days are numbered.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



DCI officers are hunting down members of the cartel who will be prosecuted once apprehended.

Parents have also been warned to take keen interest in their children’s activities at home and on social media networks during the COVID-19 period.

Preliminary investigations by the DCI have established the girls were lured out of their homes through a social media account named Carty-gang-ent. The cartel is using internationally-registered telephone numbers, although they operate from Nairobi.

“While being interrogated by detectives attached to DCI’s Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit and the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, the young girls revealed how they were lured from their home and linked up in partying joints in Nairobi.”