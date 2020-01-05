DCI recovers 243 TV sets in a Buru Buru house

Detectives from the Directorate of the Criminal Investigation have recovered 243 TV sets in a Buru Buru residential house believed to be part of electronics stolen from ago-down in Athi River early last month.

A suspect believed to be behind the criminal cartel has also been arrested during the operation.

In a in a strenuous operation at a Residential House in Buruburu Phase IV, the DCI detectives managed to recover the 243 Televisions.

One suspect, 56-Year-Old John Maina was arrested during the operation and placed in police custody.

He will be arraigned in court this Monday to answer to charges of Robbery with Violence.

The new development brings to 373 the total number of TVs so far recovered alongside several other electronics.

The stolen property was worth 15 million shillings.

In another development, three suspects have been arrested for obtaining money by false presence.

Jackline Magaya, Alex Kingwa and one Sirere allegedly swindled unsuspecting job seekers 410,000 shillings while pretending to be in a position to help him get recruited as a KDF Officer.

Police recovered fake KDF calling letters from the suspects.

Elsewhere, it was the end of the road for a middle-aged woman in Vihiga County who was found in possession of bhang whose street valued is estimated at 500,000 shillings.

Police pounced on the woman after receiving information she was in possession of the illegal substance.

Vihiga Deputy OCPD Zachariah Wafula says her arrest is a major breakthrough in the war against drugs, saying she has been in hiding.