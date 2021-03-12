DCI release photos of suspect in Kisumu shooting

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has released photos of man who snatched a firearm from a traffic police officer and went into a shooting frenzy.
The incident that left two people dead and left several others injured took place in Kisumu last week.
The detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau alongside the Anti Terror counterparts say that they have reasons to believe that the assailant prior to the attack received training in tactical maneuvers and weapon handling.
Following last Friday's incident in Kisumu where a man snatched a firearm from a Traffic Police Officer and went into a shooting frenzy, killing two people and injuring several others, DCI detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau alongside their pic.twitter.com/L6Rl5N98a6
— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 12, 2021
“Following last Friday’s incident in Kisumu where a man snatched a firearm from a Traffic Police Officer and went into a shooting frenzy, killing two people and injuring several others, DCI detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau alongside their Anti Terror counterparts have reasons to believe that the assailant was not just the ordinary criminal, but had prior to the attack received training in tactical maneuvers and weapon handling,” read a statement from the DCI.
Through preliminary forensic investigations, the DCI are yet to trace the assailant’s details in respective government records.
According to the DCI, three identity cards that were found in his possession belong to other individuals who have since been identified.
Detectives are now asking members of the public to study the images captured while he was in action and to come forward with information regarding the assailant or part of his criminal network.
“So far, nobody has come forward to claim his body or even identify him as a relative, further complicating the investigations.”