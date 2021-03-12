DCI release photos of suspect in Kisumu shooting

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has released photos of man who snatched a firearm from a traffic police officer and went into a shooting frenzy.

The incident that left two people dead and left several others injured took place in Kisumu last week.

The detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau alongside the Anti Terror counterparts say that they have reasons to believe that the assailant prior to the attack received training in tactical maneuvers and weapon handling.