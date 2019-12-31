DCI replaces Flying Squad Unit with Sting Squad Headquarters

The Flying Squad Sub-units have been replaced by “Sting Squad Headquarters” (SSH) that will have a maximum of 50 specialized trained officers who will respond to specific cases, says the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The cases include; armed robberies, kidnappings, motor vehicle theft, sale and distribution of contraband and substandard goods.

“With effect from Tuesday, this marks the end of the Flying Squad Unit and no officer will present himself or herself to the public as such,” said the DCI.

Equally, the Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) has been scaled down to a smaller unit only based at Headquarters, Nairobi. It has been renamed Special Service Unit (SSU).

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Officers deployed in the unit have undergone intense training in and outside the country leading to the upgrading of their competencies, enhanced skills and knowledge aimed at making the Unit more effective and efficient while maximising on the available resources.

Before they are assembled, the competitively selected officers will undertake specialized courses within and outside the country touching on their core areas of operation.

Both Squads (SSU) and (SSH) will be linked directly to the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) for intelligence-driven operations alongside other augmenting Units including; Cybercrime, Ballistics, Scenes of Crime, Principal Crime Registrar, Crime Intelligence Unit, Homicide, (DNA, Toxicological, Chemistry and Biology Lab Units), currently being installed in the Ultra-Modern Forensic Laboratory.

The units will work closely with other State Security Agencies for information and intelligence sharing, among others.

Both squads will be on standby 24/7 as needed in critical crime emergencies within the country.