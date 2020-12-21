DCI rescue 15-year-old girl harboured at a Kiambu home

Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations have rescued a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing a week ago.

The girl was rescued by officers based in Ruiru after she was reported missing from her parents’ home in Kagio, Kirinyaga County.

According to her distraught parents, they had received a shocking text message from her that she would be in a holiday camp for a month.

The school going child had been harboured by Peter Wanjohi, a 20-year-old Kenyatta University student at his house in Gitambaya, Kiambu County.

“Sadly, the school going child had been harboured by one Peter Wanjohi, a 20-year-old Kenyatta University student at his house in Gitambaya, Kiambu County,” said the DCI.

Both have since been handed over to the reporting station in Kagio, for further Police action

The DCI through its twitter handle said that detectives are ready to swing into action, should any Kenyan file a missing child’s report or any other such matter that requires our urgent attention.

The DCI has urged members of the public to dial their Simply Toll Free Number to report such cases.

Toll Free Number 0800722203.

