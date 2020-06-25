The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is resuming issuance of Police Clearance Certificates known as Certificate of Good Conduct Thursday.

In a post on the DCI Twitter handle, the DCI said new guidelines will be observed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Applicants will be required to adhere to social distancing measures as advised by the Ministry of Health, only 600 clients will be attended to beginning from 7am to 4pm.

“So far we have over 37,751 pending applications which we intend to process expeditiously. In order to adhere to social distancing measures as advised by the Ministry of Health experts, we shall be attending to 600 clients daily beginning from 7am to 4pm”, said DCI.

While noting that they hope to process the applications expeditiously, applicants who chose DCI Headquarters for fingerprinting have been advised to log on to https://dci.ecitizen.go.ke/applications and book an appointment indicating the date and exact time that they wish to be attended to at the headquarters at Mazingira House on Kiambu Road.

The DCI says only those with appointments and who arrive at the designated time will be allowed past the gate.

The National Police Service in March this year after the first COVID-19 case was reported in the country instituted a raft of measures aimed at preventing spread of coronavirus.

Some key services were temporarily suspended including the issuance of Police Clearance Certificate, formerly the Certificate of Good Conduct, and the private fingerprint Forensic services.

Those who had applied for the certificate have been notified via the eCitizen portal and SMS.

Who can be given a certificate of good conduct?

In Kenya, a certificate of conduct is issued to Kenyans residing in the country and must be above 18 years of age with a national identity card (ID).

What does a certificate of good conduct mean?

A certificate of good conduct means that the particular Kenyan holder has been searched in the criminal records of Kenya, and no criminal record has been traced. The validity of a certificate of good conduct is based on the information provided as from the date of issuance of the certificate.

An employer in Kenya will require you to provide a valid certificate of good conduct or one that was taken at least three years ago. The certificate of good conduct in Kenya shows that a job candidate is of good morals, behaviors and obeys the law.