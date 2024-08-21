DCI seeks further detention of Gigiri cops amidst jailbreak scandal

Five police officers from Gigiri Police Station will remain in custody as investigations continue into the escape of 13 suspects, including a prime suspect in the Kware murders, Collins Jumaisi.

Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Nanzushi is set to deliver a ruling Thursday on a Miscellaneous Application seeking to detain the officers for an additional 14 days to allow the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to complete their probe.

The officers—CPL Ronald Babo, PC Evans Kipkirui, PC Mollent Achieng, PC Zachary Nyabuto, and PC Gerald Mutuku—are among eight senior officers implicated in the escape but are the only ones who have been presented in court.

Acting Inspector General of Police, Gilbert Masengeli, previously described the incident as an “inside job” and ordered the arrest of the officers in charge.

He also confirmed that the DCI is reviewing CCTV footage from the station to uncover further details about the breakout.

During the mitigation hearing, Police Constable Mollent Achieng made a heartfelt appeal, asking for permission to attend to her child, who collapsed after learning that Achieng had been implicated in the case.

The child remains unconscious.

The DCI is pushing for a 14-day detention extension to ensure a thorough investigation of the incident, which has raised concerns about internal complicity.