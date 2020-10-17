DCI sleuths arrest man accused of slitting wife’s throat

A murder suspect accused of slitting his wife’s throat has been arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) based in Njoro Sub-County.

A statement from the DCI posted on Twitter said John Mwangi was being sought after for the cold-blooded murder of his wife, a 23-year-old Mercy Njeri.

Following the murder of 23-year-old Mercy Njeri Mbatia on 13th October, 2020 by her husband, @DCI_Kenya Detectives based at Njoro Sub-County have arrested 34-year-old John Mwangi Githaiga at Mathangauta area. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 17, 2020

Using a sword, the suspect is said to have slit the throat of his wife.

“Mwangi who slit his victim’s throat with a sharp object and later burnt her head, hands and legs to the knee area has been on the run and will be charged accordingly. Recovered sword kept as an exhibit,” the DCI said.

According to the detectives, Githaiga has been on the run after he murdered Njeri.

He was arrested in the Muthaguta area.

During the arrest, detectives recovered a sword- believed to be the murder weapon- and kept it as an exhibit.

Elsewhere, two medical doctors; Dr Mwaura Karumbi and Dr John Marore have been arrested at Prestige Health Point Medical Center along Murang’a Road in Nairobi County by officers based at Pangani.

The two, together with Christopher Mwangi, Erick Mwenda and Judith Anyanzwa were arrested on suspicion that they were conducting abortion in the said facility where 10 decomposing fetuses and other appliances suspected have been used for conducting abortion were recovered.

A lady suspected to have procured abortion was found admitted in the facility which had no operating licenses.