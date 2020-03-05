DCI sleuths arrest man in Nyeri for drug trafficking

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Wednesday night arrested a 25-year-old at Chaka in Nyeri for allegedly trafficking narcotics.

Peter Gatimu was arrested at around 2 am and had over 110 envelopes containing an unestablished amount of suspected cocaine or heroin, bhang seedlings, a packet of rizla, a brand of rolling papers in which tobacco, or marijuana, or a mixture, is rolled.