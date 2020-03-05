DCI sleuths arrest man in Nyeri for drug trafficking

Written By: Beth Nyaga
25

DCI sleuths arrest man in Nyeri for drug trafficking
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Wednesday night arrested a 25-year-old at Chaka in Nyeri for allegedly trafficking narcotics.

Peter Gatimu was arrested at around 2 am and had over 110 envelopes containing an unestablished amount of suspected cocaine or heroin, bhang seedlings, a packet of rizla, a brand of rolling papers in which tobacco, or marijuana, or a mixture, is rolled.

Also Read  Kenya marks World Wildlife Day

Also, Ksh 13,200 in Ksh 50 note denominations were among other items found with the suspect.

Also Read  KDF deployed after fight spills over to Mandera Town

Gatimu is believed to have been peddling the same at night.

Also Read  Govt suspends resettlement of squatters in Kiambu

He is currently in police custody pending arraignment.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR