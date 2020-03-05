DCI sleuths arrest man in Nyeri for drug trafficking

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Wednesday night arrested a 25-year-old at Chaka in Nyeri for allegedly trafficking narcotics.
Peter Gatimu was arrested at around 2 am and had over 110 envelopes containing an unestablished amount of suspected cocaine or heroin, bhang seedlings, a packet of rizla, a brand of rolling papers in which tobacco, or marijuana, or a mixture, is rolled.
…Rizla & Ksh. 13,200 all in Ksh. 50 note denominations among other items were found. He is believed to have been peddling the same through the nights, hence his 2am arrest at Chaka lanes. Placed in custody pending arraignment & exhibits taken to the Govt Chemist for analysis.
— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 5, 2020Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153
Also, Ksh 13,200 in Ksh 50 note denominations were among other items found with the suspect.
Gatimu is believed to have been peddling the same at night.
He is currently in police custody pending arraignment.