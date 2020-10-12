DCI sleuths arrest four online dating syndicate members

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives based in Lang’ata have arrested four suspects of an online dating syndicate.

The syndicate is believed to have lured unsuspecting victims through online dating sites to their dens before torturing and extorting money from them.

The DCI on their twitter handle said that the four were arrested Sunday evening at Ruaka shopping center.

Detectives raided a house within Ruaka, only to find a Turkish national being subjected to torture by two men; Bernard Mbunga and Fredrick Mutiso Mutua.

A third suspect; Catherine Mumbi Kivuva who lured the victim to the said house following an online date was also at the house, where the three were immediately arrested.

A fourth suspect; Kelvin Nzioki was arrested at the Ruaka Cooperative Bank ATM booth, having the victim’s ATM cards and pins ready for transactions, besides having obtained some cash through the victim’s Mpesa.

It has since been established that Bernard Mbunga was wanted after escaping through a perimeter wall in an earlier incident where an Indian national was robbed in a similar manner at Imara Daima.

A Cooperative Bank PDQ machine and assorted mobile phones were confiscated during the operation.

The Turkish victim was taken for medical attention. All suspects are in custody pending arraignment.

Elsewhere, two robbery with violence suspects who have been captured on CCTV footage numerous times in active violent robberies within Meru County were on Sunday night gunned down in a shootout with DCI detectives.

The detectives fired back in retaliation, where the two suspected ex-Kamiti Maximum Prison convicts were fatally injured with the rider escaping but is being pursued.

The DCI reiterates that pursuit for guns and ammunitions being possessed by wrong hands without the excuse of official and procedural licensing will not cease.

A patchet submachine gun they’ve been using was also recovered.