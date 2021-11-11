DCI sleuths arrest three suspects for trafficking narcotics in Kilifi

DCI’s Transnational Organized Crime detectives Wednesday arrested three suspects for trafficking narcotics in the guise of engaging in legitimate businesses.

Swalehe Yusuf Ahmed, Suleiman Salim Kaingu and Susan Mukonyo Mutuku were arrested in Kilifi’s Kikambala area.

Ahmed and Kaingu while being arrested were in possession of several packages of heroin, approximately 1Kg, estimated at over Ksh 3million in the prohibited markets.

Mutuku, a mobile money operator, on her part was arrested on suspicion that the prime suspect used her shop to launder his drug trafficking proceeds.

Ahmed is notoriously known as a trafficker of the hard drug in the coastal region, having two related cases pending before the court, and has been carrying on with the illegal business while out on bond.

In the cases, Swalehe is accused of trafficking over 105Kg of Heroin estimated at Ksh 285 Million, money which he launders alongside various operatives that work for him.

The three were arraigned at a Mombasa court on miscellaneous application to facilitate completion of investigations, where a ruling on the same will be made on Thursday.