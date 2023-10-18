DCI summons 30 people over Mavoko land saga

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned close to 30 individuals believed to have been involved in the fraudulent selling of land belonging to the East Africa Portland Cement Company in Mavoko, Athi River Sub County.

The individuals include the area sitting MP, Deputy County Commissioners (DCCs), three OCPDs and three Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers all formerly attached at Mavoko.

Others include three land registrars, Athi River Location Chief, officials of several societies and their members.

They are expected to appear at the Lands Fraud Investigation Unit at the DCI headquarters tomorrow at 8 a.m. to shed light on the illegal acquisition and selling of the land.

In a statement released Tuesday, the DCI said the individuals possess information that will help in investigations.

Among the notable people summoned is Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, former Mavoko DCCs David Juma, Charles Wambugu and Geoffrey Omondi.

Also summoned is the Chairperson Aimi ma Lukenya Society Julius Mutua, the Treasurer Pascal Kiseli and the Secretary Alex Mutemi. Others include Directors of Nyambogi Society and members of the Kitanda and Mbusya Society.

The DCI noted that majority of the people whose houses and properties have been demolished in the ongoing eviction exercise are innocent buyers who fell prey to the land fraudsters.

“There is credible information indicating that some of the individuals being evicted from the land are innocent buyers who fell victim to the land fraudsters,” read the statement.

The DCI disclosed that desks have been established at the Athi River Police Station to collect relevant information and evidence that will aid in investigations and asked affected members to visit the station with documentation and especially evidence of payments that will help in apprehending the fraudsters.

“Due to the magnitude of the Portland PLC matter which involves significant personal losses for potentially innocent victims of land fraud and the swindling of millions of shillings, the DCI has established desks at Athi River police station. Affected members of the public should report to the station immediately carrying along any documentation or evidence in their possession and especially evidence of payments made to the individuals who sold them the land,” it read.

The DCI assured the affected members of the public of security and justice against the swindlers who sold the land illegally to unsuspecting Kenyans.

“We will work round the clock recording statements from aggrieved Kenyans who may have been swindled their money. Rest assured that this exercise will culminate in the action against these swindlers as the DCI aims to send a strong signal that these actions mark the end of land fraudsters heydays in Kenya,” said the statement.