DCI summons Gachagua over assasination claims

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over assassination claims he made when he was discharged from the Karen Hospital.

Gachagua accused the government of trying to poison him twice.

The DCI, in a letter Monday evening ordered Gachagua to appear before its headquarters Tuesday, October 22 for questioning.

“These are serious allegations emanating from a person of your stature and cannot be taken lightly. In light of the seriousness of this matter, we kindly request your presence on 22nd October 2024 at DCI Headquarters-Kiambu Road, to formally record your statement to enable prompt and thorough investigations into the matter” the statement reads.

“We understand the sensitivity of the allegations and assure you that this matter will be handled with the seriousness it deserves. Your statement is a crucial component of our investigation” it adds.

Addressing a press conference outside the hospital on Sunday Gachugua claimed that there had been multiple assassination attempts on his life.

He alleged that on August 30th, in Kisumu, undercover security agents bugged his room, and one of them tried to poison his food.

“We detected it and were able to escape the scheme. I was supposed to be killed by food poisoning.” He revealed.

The second attempt he said was on September 3rd, when the National Intelligence Service came to Nyeri and tried to poison food that was meant for himself and the Kikuyu council of elders.

This comes as the court is expected to rule on the legality of Gachagua’s impeachment.

A three judge bench will also hear an application challenging the swearing in of Kithure Kindiki as the new DP.