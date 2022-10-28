DCI to collaborate with UN body to prevent crime

The Director of Criminal Investigations has partnered with United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), in a bid to prevent crime in the country.

This was revealed after the new DCI boss Mohamed Amin held talks on Friday with UNODC regional Representative Neil Walsh, who paid him a courtesy call at his Mazingira complex offices.

Also, the visit comes shortly after the Director took over office a week ago and promised to institute far reaching reforms aimed at ensuring that the directorate is responsive to the security needs of Kenyans.

During the meeting, the two discussed possible techniques that will positively contribute to regional peace, security, human rights and development as well as making the world safe from the ever mutating forms of crime.

The UNODC representative, who was accompanied by an entourage from his office, further stated that the UN body would seek to partner with DCI in crime prevention, dealing with organized crime, drugs and substance abuse.

On his part, the Director expressed his desire to collaborate with UNODC on mutual areas of interest including capacity building among others.

He further observed the need to ensure effectiveness of the criminal justice system to dispense justice expeditiously.