DCI to probe destruction of KETRACO towers

The Director of Criminal Investigations [DCI] has been directed to probe the destruction and vandalism of Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) towers along Olkaria – Lessos – Kisumu power line.

Energy Principal Secretary Major General (Rtd) Dr Gordon Kihalangwa said the ministry established that suspected saboteurs had vandalized key rear support parts of six towers serving the 400kv power line which was intended to weaken and expose pillion to danger of collapse in case of strong winds.

Kihalangwa said the forensic officers working with DCI officers have launched investigations to establish the reason behind the sabotage and ensure the culprits are brought to book.

“We want to establish if it is sabotage of the powers system or theft for scrap metal business,” said Kihalangwa.

The PS added that the investigators are also looking at the possibility of sabotage by private players after the government announced a reduction of electricity tariffs by 15 per cent effective January this year.

The PS said technical officers from KETRACO have already resumed operations to ensure the six towers vandalized are restored back to their status.

The destruction of the pillions come shortly after six other towers belonging to KETRACO fell and destroyed homes in the Longonot area in Naivasha.

“This is a high power voltage line and any misstep or interference pose a great danger to the country grid system and also to the residents living near the power lines,” said Kihalangwa.

KETRACO chairman Joe Mutambu said the government quick response ensured there was no power interruption on the line.

Mutambu also urged Kenyans to be vigilant and report to relevant authorities any malpractices or tampering on the line.