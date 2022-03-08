DCI unmask man who masterminded assault on female driver

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have finally unmasked the mastermind of the despicable sexual harassment incident that took place along Wangari Maathai road on Friday.

This is after undercover agents drawn from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters, narrowed down on the suspect identified as Zachariah Nyaora Obadia.

Using digital forensics, the sleuths working with cybercrime experts at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory, placed the thug at the scene of the crime scientifically and went after him in Mukuru Kaiyaba informal settlement.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the suspect escaped their dragnet by a whisker, via a sewer duct in the densely populated settlement.

Kinoti said the suspect was also positively identified by his wife and other relatives in his rural home, sexually assaulting the victim in the widely shared videotape.

“It is only a matter of time before we arrest him,” said the DCI boss.

The DCI has cautioned the suspect against hiding further and ordered that he surrenders at DCI headquarters or the nearest Police station within 24 hours.

His accomplices who were within the vicinity of the barbaric attack whether captured on the video clip or not, have all been identified scientifically and ordered to submit themselves at DCI headquarters before detectives catch up with them.