DCI urges vigilance in the wake of increased online fraud

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is cautioning Kenyans to remain watchful in the wake of increased online fraud cases.

According to DCI, the state of affairs is attributable to an upsurge in online shopping, due to the festive seasons’ needs.

Taking to twitter, the investigative agency urged Kenyans not to lower their cautionary guard when dealing with doorstep deliveries and remain careful on who they choose to make deliveries to their houses.

“As a safety precaution, turn down deliveries from agents who show up at your door without your request, as they may have an ulterior motive” advised the DCI.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



This even as they urged shoppers to verify the authenticity of online trading platforms through family, friends and reputable organizations before engaging with them.

The caution by DCI comes amid increased cases of online fraud with fraudsters impersonating websites and mobile applications of banks, insurance and government agencies.

Online cash traders (Forex Exchange) -social media sites bearing prominent people’s profiles aimed at misleading and extortion, -fraudsters making random calls while posing as service providers to cause panic to unsuspecting victims leading to security breaches to victims’’ Bank & Mpesa accounts among some of the tricks employed by the fraudsters.

Those targeted often end up revealing their confidential particulars with often disastrous consequences.

Unavailable registered physical addresses and contacts, unavailable customer care helplines and suspicious looking telephone numbers, email address and websites being some of the markers that could help in detecting the scammers.

In case of any security threat, DCI is advising those affected to dial the toll-free number 0800 722 203 for assistance.