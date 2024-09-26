DCI wants 2 Nairobi MPs, 3 others charged over anti-govt protests

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has recommended charges against two Nairobi MPs and three others after an inquiry into their alleged role in planning, mobilizing, and financing anti-government protests across the country in June 2024.

In a letter to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), DCI’s Abdallah Komesha said investigations established that Embakasi Central MP Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi, also known as Mejja Donk, and Embakasi North MP James Mwangi Gakuya participated in meetings at a Nairobi hotel where the protests were allegedly orchestrated.

The MPs were summoned for questioning on July 31, 2024, and although they recorded statements, the DCI says they allegedly refused to hand over their mobile phones for forensic examination.

The DCI is now seeking to charge Mwangi, Gakuya, George Theuri (former Embakasi West MP), Martin Ngunjiru Wambugu (former Nyeri Town MP), and Pius G. Munene with conspiracy to commit a felony, contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code.

The investigative agency also recommends charges of soliciting or inciting others to commit an offense, conspiracy to commit a felony, and money laundering against Mwangi.

“Efforts are being made to obtain all financial data from FRC, Safaricom and banks where financial transactions were carried out,” said the DCI.