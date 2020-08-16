De Bruyne named Premier League player of the season

Written By: BBC
20

De Bruyne made 35 appearances for Manchester City in the Premier League last season

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has been named the Premier League player of the season.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

The 29-year-old scored 13 goals as City finished second in the top flight behind champions Liverpool.

De Bruyne also matched a competition record of 20 assists, equalling former Arsenal forward Thierry Henry’s record for a single season set in 2002-03.

Also Read  Klopp named Premier League manager of the season

He is the third Belgian in the past nine seasons to win the award after Vincent Kompany and Eden Hazard.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The winner was decided after votes from the public on the EA Sports website were combined with those of the 20 Premier League club captains and a panel of football experts.

Also Read  Dembele's late double knocks Man City out of Champions League

The shortlist also included Liverpool trio Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane, Southampton forward Danny Ings, Leicester striker Jamie Vardy and Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope.

Also Read  Uefa president to present Champions League, Europa trophies

On Saturday, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was named the Premier League manager of the season.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR