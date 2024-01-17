De Rossi appointed new Roma manager

Daniele De Rossi has been unveiled as the new Roma coach, as the World cup winner takes over managerial duties after the abrupt departure of Jose Mourinho.

In a deal set to see him manage the club until June 2024, Rossi signed the deal hours after the sacking of his predecessor, an easy decision as Roma has been his boyhood team with the midfielder having spent almost the entirety of his playing career at the club.

The owners of the club felt time was up for the 60 year old Portuguese, as a run of poor results coincided with rumors of departure whose contract was due at the end of the season, with Roma being knocked out of the Italian Cup by Lazio, following a dismal 3-1 defeat away at AC Milan.

The defeat at Milan left the Giallorossi ninth in the league, five points adrift of the Champions league positions.

Despite Mourinho’s dismissal, he stood as a fan favorite with some meeting him at the gate and chanting ‘Thank you for these two years’, having won the UEFA Europa Conference league, a triumph that brought him tears and cemented his place in the team from the capital.

Rossi who has won two Italian cups and the 2007 Italian Super Cup with Roma, finished his careers at Boca Junior in Argentina, with his only managerial role coming at SPAL, a role that only lasted four months.

His tenure at SPAL saw him sacked in February last year, with the team being relegated to the third tier.

Rossi and Roma now set their sights on a home match against Verona this weekend as they hope to overturn their fortunes.