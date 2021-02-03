Submissions for the Episodic Lab have been running since 30th of November 2020.

The Realness Institute, in conjunction with Netflix has been looking for writers in African countries (Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa) to submit authentic and original stories of all genres. 6 writers will spend 3 months in an online ‘writers room’ format. They will work with a script consultant and a creative producer to fully develop their story concepts into an episodic pitch. Along with creative training, writers will receive feedback from NETFLIX’s series development team.

The deadline for the submissions has been extended till the 8th of February. At the end of the lab, selected writers will have the opportunity to pitch to NETFLIX and have their series developed for production.

For the application, you will be required to fill in the following in the online application:

1 paragraph of your story idea,



1 paragraph description of the story world,

1 paragraph description of the tone and references for the series,

½ page bio of writer or per writer if writing team,

10 words description of each main character,

8x one- line episode ideas;

and two writing samples of which you are the sole writer (10 page max.) It could be any writing but preferably a synopsis, a treatment or a short script or scenes of a long form one.

To submit your application, go here.

