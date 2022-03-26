Deadline: Political aspirants urged to finalize registration Saturday

Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu is urging political aspirants seeking elective seats at the August polls to finalize registering as members of political outfits of their choosing by today, Saturday.

Nderitu says the move is in line with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) set a deadline of March 26, 2022.

In a statement, the ORPP urges aspirants to continue utilizing various safe and secure ICT platforms available.

A member can also physically visit a party office for registration. She urged them to register using the eCitizen platform, by using the USSD code *509# across mobile networks and the Integrated Political Parties Management System (IPPMS).

However, she reminded them to safeguard their own log in credentials and not to unnecessarily share their personal party membership status.