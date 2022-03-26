Deadline: Political aspirants urged to finalize registration Saturday

ASPIRANTS POLITICAL PARTIES REGISTRATION DEADLINE

Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu is urging political aspirants seeking elective seats at the August polls to finalize registering as members of political outfits of their choosing by today, Saturday. 

Nderitu says the move is in line with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) set a deadline of March 26, 2022. 

In a statement, the ORPP urges aspirants to continue utilizing various safe and secure ICT platforms available. 

A member can also physically visit a party office for registration. She urged them to register using the eCitizen platform, by using the USSD code *509# across mobile networks and the Integrated Political Parties Management System (IPPMS). 

However, she reminded them to safeguard their own log in credentials and not to unnecessarily share their personal party membership status.

  

Latest posts

Wambora, Kasaine defect to Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza

Christine Muchira

13th IGAD Health Ministerial meeting: Kagwe calls for enhanced collaboration

Christine Muchira

WHO establishes Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India

Christine Muchira

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More