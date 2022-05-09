Deaflympics: Kelvin Kipkogei inspired by  Bronze win in Brazil, aims for glory in future Games

Kenya’s Javelin thrower Kevin Kipkogei threw a 51.30m to win Bronze in men’s Javelin at the ongoing 24th Deaflympics Games in Caxius Do Sul, Brazil.

Kipkogei in his first major outing for Kenya is banking on the bronze medal win to achieve more success in future international championships.

‘’Now I have gotten Bronze, I am targeting to win gold at the next Deaflympics games’’, remarked Kipkogei after the race.

Kipkogei reckoned that the preparations he had had made him believe in himself despite being in a competitive field.

‘’I was not afraid of the competitors because the coach had trained me on how to aim for the javelin and swing my body,I knew I had the skills so I just aimed to do my best and indeed finished among the medalists, I am so happy’’, Kipkogei said.

Kenya is now ranked 16th on the medal standings with a total of 7 medals after clinching 1 Gold 3 silver and 3 Bronze at the ongoing games.

Ukraine,USA and Japan occupy the first three positions respectively.

Results

Handball women

Kenya 35 Argentina 3

Basketball women

Kenya 31 Lithuania 114

Mix 4X400m Relay

1.USA gold

2.Kenya silver

Men’s 10000m finals

1.Simon Cherono Kibai gold

2.Peter Toroitich silver

3.David Kipkogei bronze

Men’s Javelin

1.Matteo Gonzalez (Italy) 60.59 gold

2.Tomas Rozumczyk (Poland) 57.74 silver

3.Kelvin Kipkogei 51.30 bronze