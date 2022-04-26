Deaflympics: Kenyan golfer eager to impress, cautious of opposition at the games

Kenya’s top golfer Isaac Makokha is eyeing gold at the 24th Summer Deaflympics to be held in Brazil from May 1st to 15.

Makokha who plays off handicap 0.8 exuded confidence of clinching gold but named German Allen John as his main opponent.

In his Deaflympics debut in 2017 in Turkey, Makokha finished 5th and is ranked in position five in the world among Deaf golfers.

Other golfers who will travel to Brazil with Makokha are former Muthaiga Golf Club caddies Adan Wario and Gilbert Alikula.

The Vet Lab golfer challenged his counterparts to work hard ahead of the global event to be held at Caxias Do Sul Golf Club.

In the first round, all golfers will play in the stroke play format from May 7 to 9.

The best 16 will qualify for the quarters and then semi-finals which will be played in a match play format on May 10 and the finals on May 11.

Kenya is being reprsented by a total of 136 athletes at the this years edition of Deaflympics participating in women’s handball, women’s football, athletics and golf.