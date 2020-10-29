Deal firmly with threats to national security, Uhuru instructs police

President Uhuru Kenyatta has instructed police to be firm when dealing with threats to national security.

At the same time, the President reiterated the Government’s commitment to continue equipping the police service with appropriate training, resources and weaponry to enable them defeat criminal elements.

“As a Government, we will ensure you are well equipped and able to stand firm without asking help from the GSU or military but are able to undertake your duties effectively protecting your nation as general duty officers posted in various stations.

“I have no doubt you will be able to perform those duties. Our call as a Government is that you work in collaboration with others because it is by performing those duties that you will be able to defeat the enemy undermining the security of our nation,” the President said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Head of State spoke Thursday in Kajiado County where he presided over the graduation ceremony of paramilitary officers who attended a three-month Kenya Police Tactical Operation Course at the National Police Service, Magadi Field Training Campus.

The graduating officers will be incorporated in the Quick Response Unit and deployed as General Duty Officers in crime-infested areas of the country to spearhead the fight against organised crime including terrorism.

While commending the officers for their bravery and determination that saw them complete the tough training, President Kenyatta reminded them to remain true to their calling by maintaining high standards of discipline, professionalism and integrity.

“Continue to maintain discipline and bravery as you ensure you utilize the skills you have learnt to protect our citizens and the interests of the country. Don’t be involved in criminal activities. Don’t violate the rights of your fellow citizens whom you are supposed to protect.

“Protect our country and deal firmly with the enemy but live at peace with fellow citizens because if they have confidence that you are there to protect them that in itself will give them the confidence to also share the intelligence you require to root out the enemy,” the President instructed the officers.

He said internal peace and security are the foundation of the nation’s prosperity noting that the vibrant democracy enjoyed by Kenyans has been as a result of the sense of security, which the country continues to experience.

“The fundamental reason for the establishment and existence of the State is the provision of security. I cannot over-emphasize that none of the fundamental rights that underpin our vibrant democracy could be enjoyed by Kenyans without security,” President Kenyatta said.

Once again, the Head of State reiterated the Government’s commitment to continue with the modernization of the National Police Service (NPS).

“While our fiscal situation has been tight, we, as a Government, have prioritized the modernization of the Security Sector in terms of equipment and infrastructure.

“Equally important, we have taken steps to improve the terms of service, through the provision of benefits such as comprehensive medical insurance cover and group life insurance,” the President said.

Speaking to residents of Oldonyinyokie who showed up to bid him farewell, the President announced Government plans to provide water to the village.

He thanked area residents for hosting the paramilitary facility and promised affirmative action to ensure that deserving youth from the area get employment opportunities at the camp.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of the National Police Service Hilary Mutyambai also spoke at the ceremony attended by Environment CS Keriako Tobiko and Chief of the Defence Forces General Robert Kariuki Kibochi.

Dr Matiang’i thanked the President for his steadfastness in ensuring the security of all Kenyans noting that the increased Government investment in the security sector was bearing fruits.

“You have taken your foremost constitutional responsibility as President of our country and as our Head of State in securing our country very seriously,” Dr Matiang’i said.