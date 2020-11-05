If you’ve lost your job this year, this one is for you.

Truth be told, this article should have come earlier in time seeing as a million Kenyans have been rendered jobless since March this year. Losing your job can be an extremely stressful and overwhelming situation. Our jobs are not just how we earn a living but are how we (and others) view ourselves and go a long way in providing purpose and meaning in our lives.

Depending on the circumstances in which you lost your employment, the experience can feel personal and like a major betrayal. If you’ve been layed off recently, you’re probably feeling angry, sad, anxious and powerless.

Whether you’ve been fired forced to take early retirement, or seen contract work dry up, we empathize with you and would like to let you know that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Here are some verified tips on how to deal with losing your job:

Grieve… healthily. Grieving is the natural response to any kind of loss so allow yourself to mourn the loss of your job. Grieving includes allowing yourself the time to adjust the big change, accepting the reality and avoid beating yourself up.

Have an in-depth look at your financial resources. Determine how long your financial resources will last and if possible do not increase your debt. This means living within your new means. Create a budget that will allow you to cut down on expenditure as much as you can.

Reevaluate your whole career choice. Is your career something you enjoy doing? Are you good at it? Is it relevant in today’s world? This assessment will help you determine whether it is even worth continuing a job search in the same career field.

Reach out for support. Do not isolate yourself or feel embarrasses. Life is full of ups and downs for everyone. Reach out to the friends and family who can offer you a shoulder to lean on. Talking about the experience can be a cathartic relief.

Whether you’ve decided to retain your career field or seek a new one, work on new skills and spruce up the ones you already have. Find free online tutorials you can learn from and sign up for classes.

Get back up and start searching for a new job. Make good news for the networks you have to do so. Update your resume, your interview skills and hit the road.

Kuteseka ni kwa muda.

