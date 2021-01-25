Another death at Macalder gold mine in Nyatike

One person died and several others escaped unhurt after a fatal mining expedition at Macalder mines in Nyatike, Migori county.

The goldmine collapsed when local artisanal miners were scavenging one of the mine sites that’s under restoration following court-order last year in November.

Locals say the mine caves have become life-threatening and may claim several lives if nothing is done to speed up the restoration process.

They claim that the foreigners and tycoons who had been ordered to do the land restoration have defied the court orders and are instead continuing with their large scale gold mining.

The misfortune comes barely a month after a section of the miners had protested massive exploitation from investors and unfavourable working conditions.

Nyatike Mp Tom Odege who toured the mines said a lasting solution to the perennial problems facing small scale miners requite a multi-sectorial approach.

He added that poor leadership structures and continuous wrangles between the miners and the local community have provided a safe haven for exploitation.

On November 25, 2020, the Environment and Lands court sitting in Migori suspended mining operations at the Macalder mines and ordered the restoration of the vast parcel which was marked as an environmental hazard.

This was after six miners were buried alive after one of the mines caved in.

The land is yet to be restored to its original form.