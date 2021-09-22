Death toll in Lake Victoria tragedy rises to three 

by Christine Muchira
SourceChristine Muchira
Tags
LAKE VICTORIA ACCIDENT

The death toll from Lake Victoria boat accident has risen to three after one more body was recovered Wednesday morning.

19 passengers travelling from Homa Bay Town Pier Beach to Ndhuru Beach in Mbita Sub County were aboard the ill-fated vessel that capsized about 400 meters from the lakeshore in Homa Bay.

Rescue teams have intensified the search for the missing eight people after the operation was called off Tuesday night following bad weather.

The rescue operation that resumed Wednesday morning is being coordinated by officers from Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS), Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), the beach management unit, and the county disaster department.

Homa Bay Township chief Joshua Ochogo said the two bodies which were retrieved immediately after the accident were of a middle-aged woman and a one-and-a-half-year-old child and were taken to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Ochogo said the boat was overloaded with passengers and luggage which included timber, bags of cement, and boxes.

Developing story

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

Latest posts

PSC shortlists 21 candidates for EACC Commissioner’s post

Margaret Kalekye

Nakuru doctor suspected of killing his two children dies

Margaret Kalekye

TSC probes embezzlement of funds by head teacher in Makueni

Claire Wanja

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More