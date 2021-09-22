Death toll in Lake Victoria tragedy rises to three 

The death toll from Lake Victoria boat accident has risen to three after one more body was recovered Wednesday morning.

19 passengers travelling from Homa Bay Town Pier Beach to Ndhuru Beach in Mbita Sub County were aboard the ill-fated vessel that capsized about 400 meters from the lakeshore in Homa Bay.

Rescue teams have intensified the search for the missing eight people after the operation was called off Tuesday night following bad weather.

The rescue operation that resumed Wednesday morning is being coordinated by officers from Kenya Coast Guard Service (KCGS), Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), the beach management unit, and the county disaster department.

Homa Bay Township chief Joshua Ochogo said the two bodies which were retrieved immediately after the accident were of a middle-aged woman and a one-and-a-half-year-old child and were taken to Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Ochogo said the boat was overloaded with passengers and luggage which included timber, bags of cement, and boxes.

Developing story