Death of Bob Collymore tops July Google Search Trends

The death of Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore was the number one trending topic in Google Search the month of July.

The Guyanese-born British businessman served as the CEO at Safaricom PLC for 9 years before succumbing to cancer on the morning of 1st July 2019.

Collymore’s death came almost a year after he openly spoke out about his illness, he died of acute myeloid leukemia and left behind his wife Wambui Kamiru and four children.

The football game, Everton vs Kariobangi Sharks was the second trending item by Kenyans this month. Local team Kariobangi Sharks beat the English Premier League team Everton and won the SportPesa Cup at the Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani.

The third trending item this month was the death of Kibra Member of Parliament Ken Okoth. Okoth died at The Nairobi Hospital after a long battle with colon cancer. The MP was receiving treatment in Paris and returned home two weeks before his demise. The 41 year old leaves behind his wife, Monica Okoth.

Former KTN news anchor Esther Arunga was the fourth trending item after she was sentenced to 10months jail probation in a case involving the death of her son. Arunga is said to have lied about the circumstances under which her son suffered fatal injuries at a family home where she lived with her husband, Quincy Timberlake, in Brisbane, Australia, in June 2014.

The fifth trending item this month was the FaceApp application. FaceApp is a free app on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store with an age filter that makes people in photos look much older.

Vera Sidkia, Kenyan socialite was the sixth trending item this month. Vera who has been very vocal about using skin lightening products shocked Kenyans after she posted a picture of herself looking darker than usual.

The seventh trending search was cancer. This is after several prominent people in Kenya succumbed to the disease, which has now become the third leading cause of death in Kenya.

Kirinyaga governor, Anne Waiguru tied the knot to city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo and her wedding was the eighth trending search this month. The pair met 10 years ago in a ferry in Likoni, Mombasa County and decided to tie the knot in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony at Kiamugumo Primary School that the president attended.

After a detailed expose by Dennis Okari revealed how supermarkets and butchers were selling meat laced with sodium metabisulfite food safety and health concerns among Kenyans rose, making the food preservative the ninth trending item this month.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) football tournament came to an end this month with the final game between senegal and algeria making it the tenth trending search, with Algeria come out as winners.

In the ‘How to’ category, the top query was how to make money online – followed by how to write a CV and how to write an application letter, queries that show Kenyans are interested in improving their employment and financial abilities. Kenyans also searched how to take care of a phone; how to create a website; how to download videos from YouTube showing that Kenyans are probably not aware that they can download videos offline using the button on YouTube; how to cook pilau – pilau continues to be the most searched dish when it comes to recipes.

Trending Searches

Trending Personalities

Top “How to” Searches