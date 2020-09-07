Govt to unveil revised burial protocols for COVID-19 victims

Government is set to roll out the revised burial protocols that are going to guide Kenyans on how to conduct decent burials moving forward.
Speaking during COVID-19 daily briefings, Head of Public Health, Dr. Francis Kuria noted that the protocols are going to address the issue of stigma especially the ´men in white´ and be able to release the body to the next of kin for burial.
“The risks of transmission during burial are almost nil. That is if the proper regulations to conduct burials are observed,” noted Dr Kuria.
He said burials will be supervised at a lower scale to minimise stigmatisation.
Dr Kuria further noted that the number of patients requiring critical care has gone down from as high as 67 from mid July to 27 in September.
“As at today we have 664 patients in hospitals. Out of those, 25 are in ICU while 10 are on supplemental oxygen,” noted Dr Kuria.
According to Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman, Kenya´s death rate stands at 1.7% which he says is extremely low compared to other Western countries whose rate has hit as high as 7%.
He noted that the low death rate has been observed in other Sub-Saharan countries too saying studies are being done to determine the difference in the rate.
Many hypothesis have been proposed including age demographics in Africa since most of the population in Africa comprises of young people.
“Most our cases are asymptomatic, environment too in terms of temperatures has been raised as a hypothesis and genetics, all these are theories being looked into by scientists to ascertain how COVID-19 is affecting people in differents continents,” noted Dr Aman.