Govt to unveil revised burial protocols for COVID-19 victims

Government is set to roll out the revised burial protocols that are going to guide Kenyans on how to conduct decent burials moving forward.

Speaking during COVID-19 daily briefings, Head of Public Health, Dr. Francis Kuria noted that the protocols are going to address the issue of stigma especially the ´men in white´ and be able to release the body to the next of kin for burial.

“The risks of transmission during burial are almost nil. That is if the proper regulations to conduct burials are observed,” noted Dr Kuria.

He said burials will be supervised at a lower scale to minimise stigmatisation.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Dr Kuria further noted that the number of patients requiring critical care has gone down from as high as 67 from mid July to 27 in September.

“As at today we have 664 patients in hospitals. Out of those, 25 are in ICU while 10 are on supplemental oxygen,” noted Dr Kuria.

This even as the country´s fatality rate nears 600 after 2 patients succumbed in the last 24 hours bringing total cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 599.