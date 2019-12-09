Death toll in collapsed Tassia building rises to 10

Written By: Jackie Wambiru
The death toll from the collapsed building in Tassia Estate in Embakasi Constituency has risen to 10 after three more bodies including two children and a male adult were recovered on Sunday evening.

This even as the multi-agency rescue team came to the rescue of one more survivor bringing the number of survivors to 36.

The multi-agency rescue team comprising of the Kenya Defence Forces, the National Disaster Management Unit and the Kenya Red Cross, continued its fourth day of search and rescue efforts at the scene of the collapsed building.

The hefty task of sifting through the heap of the six storey concrete debris resulting to the recovery of three more bodies including two children and a male adult on Sunday evening.

At the same time, one more survivor was rescued bringing the number of survivors to 36.

Even as the Kenya Red Cross continues to offer psycho-social support as well as tracing services to individuals affected by the collapse the building.

Christine Muchira

