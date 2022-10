Death toll for the Subuiga road accident along Meru – Nanyuki highway Saturday night has increased to 12.

The 8.30 pm road accident occurred when a matatu belonging to Menany Sacco was involved in a head on collation with a mini-bus alleged to have been ferrying some funs to a music extravaganza at Kinoru stadium in Meru town Saturday night.

Those who sustained minor injuries were treated in various hospitals in Meru and discharged.

