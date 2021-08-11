Death toll in Bahati illicit brew tragedy rises to eight

Three more people have succumbed after consuming illicit brew in Bahati, Nakuru County raising the total number of fatalities to eight.

This is after the County Health Department Chief Officer Dr Daniel Wainaina confirmed that three other people died on Wednesday morning.

Dr Wainaina said that a total of fifteen people were suspected to have consumed the liquor on Sunday evening.

“The first person succumbed on Monday while four others succumbed on Tuesday. We regret to report that three others who had been admitted in hospital have succumbed,” said Dr Wainaina.

The four who succumbed on Tuesday were among seven who had been taken to Maili Kumi Sub County Hospital after they developed complications linked to the poisoned liquour.

“Three others were admitted at the facility among them two men and a woman. They were stabilized but on Tuesday night their condition worsened,” said Dr Wainaina.

Among the three were a couple; a man and his 36-year-old wife who was seven months pregnant.

“During the night they were referred to Nakuru Level Five Hospital. The woman died along the way. Her husband and another man succumbed at Maili Kumi Hospital raising the death toll to eight,” he said.

The tragedy left the residents in panic prompting the county government to deploy public health officers to the area to search for the unaccounted for persons.

“Samples of the brew the 15 people supposedly consumed have been collected. They have been sent to a government laboratory in Kisumu to establish the type of poison that was used to contaminate it,” said the detective.

Maili Kumi Sub County Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Kennedy Owino said that the patients were unable to speak when they were taken to the facility making it difficult to establish the type of alcohol they had consumed.