Death toll in Israel, Gaza attack hits 1000

About 1,000 people have been confirmed dead in Israel and Gaza after a massive co-ordinated assault by Hamas militants that started early Saturday

In Gaza, air strikes have displaced 123,000 Palestinians with close to 74,000 seeking shelter in schools, the UN says

Oil prices jumped on Monday as investors gauged the possibility of a prolonged conflict in the oil-producing region

The US is moving its aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, closer to Israel as President Joe Biden pledged Washington’s ‘rock solid’ support to Tel Aviv

On Sunday night, rockets were still being fired from the Palestinian enclave of Gaza into southern Israel, a BBC reporter said

A wave of attacks launched by the Hamas militant group on Saturday morning was the biggest escalation between the two sides for decades

Several other nations have said their own citizens have been killed or abducted by Hamas, and the UN Security Council held crisis talks on Sunday