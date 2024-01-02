Death toll in Japan earthquake hits 30 as search for survivors continues

The number of people killed in a powerful earthquake in Japan which caused homes to collapse and triggered tsunami warnings is now known to be 30.

Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, says the quake has caused numerous casualties and extensive damage.

Around 1,000 rescuers are searching for people who they think may be trapped beneath the rubble.

The Japanese military has been handing out supplies including food, water and blankets for those who have had to leave home.

All tsunami advisories have now been lifted along the Sea of Japan, meaning there is no longer a risk of such an event.

President Joe Biden says the US stands ready to provide any necessary assistance.