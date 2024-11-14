Death toll in Kakamega road accident rises to 13 

The death toll in the River Yala’s Iguhu Bridge accident on the Kisumu-Kakamega highway that occurred Wednesday evening has risen to 13.

Kakamega Governor Fernandez Barasa said three more people succumbed to their injuries this morning, raising the number of casualties from yesterday’s 10 to 13 people.

He said six people are still admitted at the Iguhu Level 4 hospital while three others are still recuperating at the Kakamega County Referral and Teaching hospital and are in stable condition.

“The two PSV Nissan matatus carrying 34 passengers were hit by a tanker on Wednesday evening killing 10 people on the spot with 24 of them being rushed to the nearby Iguhu Level 4 hospital, with only 6 still recuperating.

At the Referral Hospital seven were treated and discharged and three are still admitted and in stable condition” he added.

Speaking when he visited those still admitted at the hospital, Governor Barasa urged the traffic police to re-introduce a roadblock that used to be near the accident scene to curb road carnage.

He also urged drivers to exercise caution on the road, especially as December festivities approach.

“I urge the traffic police to re-introduce the road block that used to be there to check on un-roadworthy vehicles,” he said

“Police investigations indicate that the tanker’s had worn-out tyres while the two Nissan matatus were allegedly speeding,” he added.

According to the police, a tanker heading towards Kakamega lost control and rammed into two 14-seater matatus that were travelling in the opposite direction.

Governor Barasa, who was accompanied by the County Security team commended medical and emergency teams from both Kakamega and Vihiga counties for their quick action in helping the victims.

“We are in touch with the county government of Vihiga to see how we shall help the families of the loved ones involved in the accident,” he said.